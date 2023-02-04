SIMBR Standing Desk Converter

Features

Effortless Elevation and De-elevation

  • This 32 inch standing desk converter transitions to the perfect height with minimal effort
  • When you are ready to stand, simply raise your entire adjustable height desk to your desired height
  • This light standing desk is 28.6 pounds to carry anywhere

Greatly Improve Work Efficiency Standing desk

  • Perfect for people who have coma’s after eating or just want to stretch because it takes 1 second to adjust
  • Enhance your work experience with our height adjustable desk
  • Transitioning between sitting and standing throughout the long workday
  • Provides numerous health benefits for the body
  • Such as increased blood flow, burn calories and reduced aches and pains with our stand up desk

Exquisite Design & Large Surface

  • Our 32" standing desk is super space-saving and has enough space for all of your gadgets compared to other bulky and space-consuming desk risers on the market
  • It can hold a monitor or a monitor & a laptop
  • Plus, your tablet/ phone, notebook, coffee, and so much more

Zero Assembly

  • Comes pre-assembled and ready to use in seconds, right out of the box
  • Ultra-thin material makes it easy to heavy and use
  • Raises up to 16.1 inches and lowers down to 2.2 inches making this ideal for you no matter your height

Environmental Safety

  • This computer desk adopts reasonable design, absorbing safe producing technology, acquiring EPA certificate which labeled as TSCA Title VI compliant

Specifications

  • Product Dimensions: 32 x 21 x 16.10 inches
  • Weight Capacity: 28.6 pounds
  • Height Adjustment:
    • Raises to 16.1 inches
    • Lowers down to 2.2 inches

What’s Included?

  • 1x SIMBR Standing Desk Converter

Warranty

90 days

Estimated Delivery Date

Monday, Feb 13 - Thursday, Feb 16

