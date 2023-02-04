SIMBR Standing Desk Converter
Features
Effortless Elevation and De-elevation
- This 32 inch standing desk converter transitions to the perfect height with minimal effort
- When you are ready to stand, simply raise your entire adjustable height desk to your desired height
- This light standing desk is 28.6 pounds to carry anywhere
Greatly Improve Work Efficiency Standing desk
- Perfect for people who have coma’s after eating or just want to stretch because it takes 1 second to adjust
- Enhance your work experience with our height adjustable desk
- Transitioning between sitting and standing throughout the long workday
- Provides numerous health benefits for the body
- Such as increased blood flow, burn calories and reduced aches and pains with our stand up desk
Exquisite Design & Large Surface
- Our 32" standing desk is super space-saving and has enough space for all of your gadgets compared to other bulky and space-consuming desk risers on the market
- It can hold a monitor or a monitor & a laptop
- Plus, your tablet/ phone, notebook, coffee, and so much more
Zero Assembly
- Comes pre-assembled and ready to use in seconds, right out of the box
- Ultra-thin material makes it easy to heavy and use
- Raises up to 16.1 inches and lowers down to 2.2 inches making this ideal for you no matter your height
Environmental Safety
- This computer desk adopts reasonable design, absorbing safe producing technology, acquiring EPA certificate which labeled as TSCA Title VI compliant
Specifications
- Product Dimensions: 32 x 21 x 16.10 inches
- Weight Capacity: 28.6 pounds
- Height Adjustment:
- Raises to 16.1 inches
- Lowers down to 2.2 inches
What’s Included?
- 1x SIMBR Standing Desk Converter
Warranty
