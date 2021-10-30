MKF Collection Medina Crossbody by Mia K.

Complete your look with this amazing crossbody!

This bag allows you to go from the office to after-hours with ease, polish, and style.
It’s comfortable to carry without compromising fashion and the shoulder strap provides comfortable, hassle-free carrying.

Feel at ease carrying your essentials safely on the move while still having a standout style.

Customer Favorite

4.3 Overall Rating

A product’s star rating is based on a Machine Learning model instead of a raw data average. This model takes into account various factors used to improve the confidence in our star ratings.

5 stars
76%
4 stars
7%
3 stars
7%
2 stars
2%
1 star
7%
Verified Purchase

Perfect size, beautiful purse

Purse is exactly as described. Very well made, love the color. Thank you

Written by @NewfRuger - March 13th 2022
Verified Purchase

Beautiful Purse

I just received my MKF black purse & it’s really nice.
Very classy looking & lots of zippered pockets.
Glad I ordered it!!!

Written by @mtprincess226 - November 2nd 2021
Verified Purchase

MKF collection Medina Crossbody

A great gift for my daughter and she loves it.She also asked me to order it for her

Written by @Ryoudead - December 30th 2022
See All Reviews

Features

  • Made of high-quality faux leather
  • Designed with luxurious gold tone embellishments and a zip-top closure
  • Available in the following colors: Beige, Black, Charcoal, Coffee, Cognac, Light Blue, Navy, Olive, Pewter, Pink, Red, Seafoam, Stone, Taupe, White, Wine, and Yellow
  • Exterior
    • Removable and adjustable shoulder strap
    • Two front zippered pockets and one back zippered pocket
  • Interior
    • Fabric lining
    • Spacious compartment with a zippered wall pocket and two slips-in pockets

Specifications

  • Dimensions: 6.7" L x 9" H x 0.3" D
  • Shoulder Strap: Extends to 48"

What’s Included?

  • 1x MKF Medina Crossbody Handbag in the color of your choice

Warranty

90 days

Estimated Delivery Date

Monday, Feb 20 - Wednesday, Feb 22

Reviews

Verified Purchase

Perfect size, beautiful purse

Purse is exactly as described. Very well made, love the color. Thank you

Written by @NewfRuger - March 13th 2022
Verified Purchase

Beautiful Purse

I just received my MKF black purse & it’s really nice.
Very classy looking & lots of zippered pockets.
Glad I ordered it!!!

Written by @mtprincess226 - November 2nd 2021
Verified Purchase

MKF collection Medina Crossbody

A great gift for my daughter and she loves it.She also asked me to order it for her

Written by @Ryoudead - December 30th 2022
Verified Purchase

Great

I just got it so will have to wait and see how the quality is. But I am really happy with the color.

Written by @donnahake - March 20th 2022
Verified Purchase

Great Deal and on time

Thanks my wife saw this on BDL and she will be getting this for Christmas. Thank you

Written by @wcbostic - December 21st 2022
Verified Purchase

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS

….what I want too say is Morning Save is the best thing that exists in us womens lives…

Written by @Speaks67 - March 11th 2022
Verified Purchase

I am a small petite person and just the right size for me.

I loved the colors and the quality of the purse for the price. Has many pockets which I really like.

Written by @baggy902 - March 13th 2022
Verified Purchase

Love Love Love

I love the size, color and the 1quality.

Written by @Janniecoyt - March 11th 2022
Verified Purchase

Great purchase!

The recipients of this gift loved it

Written by @pyandrews - December 28th 2022
Verified Purchase

Beautiful

I love the spring color! Can’t wait to carry it!

Written by @carma1234 - February 25th 2022
Verified Purchase

N/A

Look This Crossbody Purse . Not Too Big

Written by @LS13904 - March 18th 2022
Verified Purchase

Purse

Nice

Written by @Ravenmay - March 20th 2022
Verified Purchase

MKF purse

I absolutely love it!

Written by @sheree01595 - March 11th 2022
Verified Purchase

My granddaughters are going to love them for Christmas!

Written by @donnarice1 - February 25th 2022
Verified Purchase

Love the color got to order a couple more colors tks

Written by @Brensimmo20 - March 10th 2022
Verified Purchase

Cute small functional purse

Written by @marilynorr - December 21st 2022
Verified Purchase

It’s everything I wanted and more

Written by @wgthornton - March 26th 2022
Verified Purchase

Nice Product…

Written by @samie1 - March 9th 2022
Verified Purchase

Happy customer!!!

Written by @Aorel1957 - March 9th 2022
Verified Purchase

Purse

I like it

Written by @trina1976 - December 21st 2022
Verified Purchase

Bought for gift. Great purse. I ordered one for myself.

Written by @MargieChapman - March 12th 2022
Verified Purchase

Rec’d purse. Just a little too small. But a nice purse.

Written by @lsuggs324 - April 1st 2022
Verified Purchase

This bag was really smaller than it appeared but still cute

Written by @angeleyescansee - October 30th 2021
Verified Purchase

Was ok but too cramped inside.

Written by @AuroraMarin - March 2nd 2022
Verified Purchase

Soft leather

My order took longer than I expected…. But it is very soft

Written by @msvon760 - March 18th 2022

This is not the person I ordered. Mine was a leather purse, and this one is a gray cloth purse

Not the product I ordered please Refund $ and send label to send this item back !

Written by @joblady_2023 - December 26th 2022
Verified Purchase

Money Back

This is not what I ordered this bag is not leather it is a piece of c*** and and I want my money back

Written by @VincentM1966 - March 11th 2022
Verified Purchase

Don’t like it. But can’t return it☹️

Written by @jsampson0615 - December 20th 2022

More From Insider Deals with Tati Amare

You May Also Like

EXTRA's Real Deals

As seen on TV Wednesday, February 8th

ET 60 Seconds of Steals

As seen on TV Tuesday, February 7th

The Kelly Clarkson Show Deals

As seen on TV Tuesday, February 7th

Exclusive Deals As Seen On The Talk

As seen on TV Tuesday, February 7th

All Deals Under $30!

Prices you can feel good about

Tech It Up a Notch featuring Tech Theory

Prices and products worth being on your radar

Deals to Illuminate Your Outdoor Space

Brighten up your day with budget-friendly lighting

Beautifully Crafted Jewelry Deals by Hollywood Sensation

Superior quality products at unbeatable prices

Deals to Rock Your Socks Off

Check out these dance worthy deals

Purse Stuffer Steals

Snag all your favorites at these low prices

ET VIP Steals

As seen on TV Saturday, February 4th

Everyday Tech Deals by Aduro

Stock up and keep your wallet full

Buy One, Get One FREE Deals

Buy your favorite deal and get another FREE!

Deals That Sparkle

Live - Love - Sparkle

Inside Deals from Inside Edition

Ends in 21 hours

Daily Blast Live

Ends in 21 hours

Sherri's Pop-Up Shop

As seen on TV Thursday, February 2nd

Popular Now Sale

Shop these popular and trending deals before they're GONE!

Cuisinart Last Chance Sale

Few items are left at these amazing prices, so hurry now!

Bargains to Entertain Effortlessly

Entertaining on a budget made easy!

Craving Savings with Rachael Ray

As seen on TV Tuesday, January 31st

Deals on Fine Jewelry

Get yourself a little something

Clearance Blowout

You won't find deals like this anywhere else

Valentine's Day: Gifts Under $50

The sweetest steals for someone special

Valentine's Day: Gifts for Him

Unique finds for that special guy you love!

Valentine's Day: Gifts for Her

Sweet deals for the love in your life!

All Deals $9.99 & Under

Low prices just feel good

Discounts on Tech Essentials

Save on the gear you want

Deals to Spice Up Your Kitchen

Smile, you’re saving money

Cuisinart Small Appliance Steals for Healthy Meals

Create delicious and healthy meals with these bargains!

New Deals from Tacklife Tools

Tacklife! When you can DIY!

Nextex Cold Weather Steals

Budget friendly winter weather styles

Refresh Your Bedroom for Less

Ends in 21 hours