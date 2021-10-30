MKF Collection Medina Crossbody by Mia K.

★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Perfect size, beautiful purse
Purse is exactly as described. Very well made, love the color. Thank you
Written by @NewfRuger - March 13th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Beautiful Purse
I just received my MKF black purse & it’s really nice.
Very classy looking & lots of zippered pockets.
Glad I ordered it!!!
Written by @mtprincess226 - November 2nd 2021
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
MKF collection Medina Crossbody
A great gift for my daughter and she loves it.She also asked me to order it for her
Written by @Ryoudead - December 30th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Great
I just got it so will have to wait and see how the quality is. But I am really happy with the color.
Written by @donnahake - March 20th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Great Deal and on time
Thanks my wife saw this on BDL and she will be getting this for Christmas. Thank you
Written by @wcbostic - December 21st 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS
….what I want too say is Morning Save is the best thing that exists in us womens lives…
Written by @Speaks67 - March 11th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
I am a small petite person and just the right size for me.
I loved the colors and the quality of the purse for the price. Has many pockets which I really like.
Written by @baggy902 - March 13th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Love Love Love
I love the size, color and the 1quality.
Written by @Janniecoyt - March 11th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Great purchase!
The recipients of this gift loved it
Written by @pyandrews - December 28th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Beautiful
I love the spring color! Can’t wait to carry it!
Written by @carma1234 - February 25th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
N/A
Look This Crossbody Purse . Not Too Big
Written by @LS13904 - March 18th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Purse
Written by @Ravenmay - March 20th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
MKF purse
Written by @sheree01595 - March 11th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
My granddaughters are going to love them for Christmas!
Written by @donnarice1 - February 25th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Love the color got to order a couple more colors tks
Written by @Brensimmo20 - March 10th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Cute small functional purse
Written by @marilynorr - December 21st 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
It’s everything I wanted and more
Written by @wgthornton - March 26th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Written by @samie1 - March 9th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Written by @Aorel1957 - March 9th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Purse
Written by @trina1976 - December 21st 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Bought for gift. Great purse. I ordered one for myself.
Written by @MargieChapman - March 12th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Rec’d purse. Just a little too small. But a nice purse.
Written by @lsuggs324 - April 1st 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
This bag was really smaller than it appeared but still cute
Written by @angeleyescansee - October 30th 2021
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Was ok but too cramped inside.
Written by @AuroraMarin - March 2nd 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Soft leather
My order took longer than I expected…. But it is very soft
Written by @msvon760 - March 18th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
This is not the person I ordered. Mine was a leather purse, and this one is a gray cloth purse
Not the product I ordered please Refund $ and send label to send this item back !
Written by @joblady_2023 - December 26th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Money Back
This is not what I ordered this bag is not leather it is a piece of c*** and and I want my money back
Written by @VincentM1966 - March 11th 2022
★
★
★
★
★
Verified Purchase
Don’t like it. But can’t return it☹️
Written by @jsampson0615 - December 20th 2022