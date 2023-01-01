Cuisinart 7-Cup Prep7 Food Processor

The right choice for everyday food prep. Big enough to process plenty of ingredients, and sized for exceptionally easy handling. With trademark features like the wide, one piece feed tube and accessories for virtually any processing task, this Cuisinart® mid-size food processor is ready for everyday in every kitchen.

Features

  • Prep with the Best:
    • Genuine Cuisinart food processor
    • 7-cup bowl
    • Multipurpose blade, and discs
  • Spend Less Time Precutting:
    • One-piece
    • Supreme wide-mouth feed tube
    • Handles whole fruits and vegetables
  • One Tool Does It All:
    • Powerful food processor
    • Chops, mixes, purees
    • Emulsifies, slices, shreds and kneads
  • Easy To Use and Clean:
    • Simple touchpad
    • On, Off and pulse controls
  • Multipurpose Blade:
    • Ultra sharp stainless steel
    • Mixing/chopping/dough blade
  • Durable Base:
    • Powerful Induction motor for heavy dough
    • Makes quick work of even the toughest tasks
  • Recipe/Instruction book included
  • BPA Free

Specifications

  • Material: stainless steel
  • Power: 600 watts
  • Care: all removable parts are dishwasher safe
  • Dimensions: 16.38 x 12.88 x 9.38
  • Weight: 14.55
  • Color: silver

What’s Included?

  • 1x Cuisinart 7-Cup Prep7 Food Processor
    • 1x 7-cup work bowl with handle
    • 1x Cover with wide-mouth feed tube
    • 1x Pusher assembly
    • 1x Stainless steel medium slicing disc (4mm)
    • 1x Stainless steel medium shredding disc
    • 1x Chopping/mixing blade
    • 1x Dough blade
    • 1x Detachable disc stem
    • 1x Spatula included
    • 1x Base
  • 1x Manual

Warranty

Cuisinart Limited Warranty Product Registration

Estimated Delivery Date

Monday, Feb 20 - Wednesday, Feb 22

More From Insider Deals with Tati Amare

You May Also Like

Inside Deals from Inside Edition

As seen on TV Thursday, February 9th

Daily Blast Live

As seen on TV Thursday, February 9th

ET 60 Seconds of Steals

As seen on TV Wednesday, February 8th

EXTRA's Real Deals

As seen on TV Wednesday, February 8th

Stock Up on Staples

Stock up on our overstock

All Deals Under $30!

Prices you can feel good about

Tech It Up a Notch featuring Tech Theory

Prices and products worth being on your radar

Deals to Illuminate Your Outdoor Space

Brighten up your day with budget-friendly lighting

The Kelly Clarkson Show Deals

As seen on TV Tuesday, February 7th

Exclusive Deals As Seen On The Talk

As seen on TV Tuesday, February 7th

Beautifully Crafted Jewelry Deals by Hollywood Sensation

Superior quality products at unbeatable prices

Deals to Rock Your Socks Off

Check out these dance worthy deals

Purse Stuffer Steals

Snag all your favorites at these low prices

ET VIP Steals

As seen on TV Saturday, February 4th

Everyday Tech Deals by Aduro

Stock up and keep your wallet full

Buy One, Get One FREE Deals

Buy your favorite deal and get another FREE!

Deals That Sparkle

Live - Love - Sparkle

Sherri's Pop-Up Shop

As seen on TV Thursday, February 2nd

Popular Now Sale

Shop these popular and trending deals before they're GONE!

Cuisinart Last Chance Sale

Few items are left at these amazing prices, so hurry now!

Bargains to Entertain Effortlessly

Entertaining on a budget made easy!

Craving Savings with Rachael Ray

As seen on TV Tuesday, January 31st

Deals on Fine Jewelry

Get yourself a little something

Clearance Blowout

You won't find deals like this anywhere else

Valentine's Day: Gifts Under $50

Ends in 19 hours

Valentine's Day: Gifts for Him

Ends in 19 hours

Valentine's Day: Gifts for Her

Ends in 19 hours

All Deals $9.99 & Under

Low prices just feel good

Discounts on Tech Essentials

Save on the gear you want

Deals to Spice Up Your Kitchen

Smile, you’re saving money

Cuisinart Small Appliance Steals for Healthy Meals

Create delicious and healthy meals with these bargains!

New Deals from Tacklife Tools

Tacklife! When you can DIY!

Nextex Cold Weather Steals

Ends in 26 minutes