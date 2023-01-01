The right choice for everyday food prep. Big enough to process plenty of ingredients, and sized for exceptionally easy handling. With trademark features like the wide, one piece feed tube and accessories for virtually any processing task, this Cuisinart® mid-size food processor is ready for everyday in every kitchen.
Cuisinart 7-Cup Prep7 Food Processor
Features
- Prep with the Best:
- Genuine Cuisinart food processor
- 7-cup bowl
- Multipurpose blade, and discs
- Spend Less Time Precutting:
- One-piece
- Supreme wide-mouth feed tube
- Handles whole fruits and vegetables
- One Tool Does It All:
- Powerful food processor
- Chops, mixes, purees
- Emulsifies, slices, shreds and kneads
- Easy To Use and Clean:
- Simple touchpad
- On, Off and pulse controls
- Multipurpose Blade:
- Ultra sharp stainless steel
- Mixing/chopping/dough blade
- Durable Base:
- Powerful Induction motor for heavy dough
- Makes quick work of even the toughest tasks
- Recipe/Instruction book included
- BPA Free
Specifications
- Material: stainless steel
- Power: 600 watts
- Care: all removable parts are dishwasher safe
- Dimensions: 16.38 x 12.88 x 9.38
- Weight: 14.55
- Color: silver
What’s Included?
- 1x Cuisinart 7-Cup Prep7 Food Processor
- 1x 7-cup work bowl with handle
- 1x Cover with wide-mouth feed tube
- 1x Pusher assembly
- 1x Stainless steel medium slicing disc (4mm)
- 1x Stainless steel medium shredding disc
- 1x Chopping/mixing blade
- 1x Dough blade
- 1x Detachable disc stem
- 1x Spatula included
- 1x Base
- 1x Manual
